The Disney In Concert “Beyond the Magic” is set to enchant audiences on August 26th, starting at 3 p.m.

This 2-hour performance, with a 20-minute intermission, will take place at the Busan Citizens Hall Grand Theater.

Suitable for ages over 48 months, ticket prices are V seats 100,000 won, R seats 80,000 won, S seats 60,000 won, and A seats 40,000 won.