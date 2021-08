“Disney in Concert”, presented by the Disney Concert Singers and the Ditto Orchestra will perform on August 28th at Busan Citizens’ Hall.

Admission is available for 5-years-old and above and tickets range from 40,000 won to 100,000 won for the 100 minute concert

Event Information

Date & Time: August 28, 2021, 5:00 PM

Venue: Busan Citizens’ Hall

Tickets: VIP-seat 100,000 won, R-seat 80,000 won, S-seat 60,000 won, A-seat 40,000 won

Ticketing Website