Disney+ Off to a Rocky Start in Korea

Disney+ has gotten off to a bad start just days after its launch into South Korea.

According to Korea Bizwire:

Disney+’s daily active users (DAU) fell to 426,632 on Nov. 20 after peaking at 593,066 on Nov. 12, the date of its launch in South Korea, according to a report by big data firm Mobile Index.

During the same period, the DAU for Netflix shot up from 3,055,676 to 3,859,823, thanks to the release of South Korean fantasy horror “Hellbound.”

The DAU for domestic streaming services such as Tving and Wavve stood at 1,025,464 and 1,293,316, respectively, as of November 20.

Starting from its inauguration, Disney+ has faced criticism over an inconvenient app environment and incorrect captions. In particular, there are many who have pointed out grammatical errors and incorrect captions.

There is also criticism over its user convenience. The size, background and position of the captions cannot be set by users.

In addition, Disney+ lacks functions such as ‘View next episode’ and ‘Information on each episode’ that are offered by other streaming services.