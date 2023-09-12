Disney Teams Up With Starbucks For a Collaboration & Autumn Promotion

Disney and Starbucks have joined hands for an exciting event called the ‘Disney | Starbucks Collaboration & Autumn Promotion,’ which is set to run from September 12th to October 4th.

This collaboration includes delightful fall-themed beverages and foods. Fans eagerly anticipate whether Starbucks will introduce a Disney-inspired concoction adorned with Mickey-themed toppings.

Other Disney-style food offerings might also make their debut during this event.

This collaboration also extends to merchandise products featuring the magic of Disney.