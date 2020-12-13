Disney+ to Launch Streaming Service in Korea From Next Year

The popular Disney+ streaming service will launch in Korea next year, adding another streaming service option for consumers in the country.

Korea was tagged as a major market that Disney wants to roll out its service in, including Hong Kong and Eastern Europe.

No set date for the launch has been announced.

Industry watchers believe that Disney could see success here, but would likely need to develop new Korean language content as would face tough competition from established streaming services already in the country such as Netflix and local players Wavve and Watcha.

Disney+ has 87 million subscribers to its service since its launch in November of last year.