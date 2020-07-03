Lifestyle

Distancing in Daily Life Guidelines for Beaches in Korea

Busan City News

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries introduced the distancing in daily life guidelines for beaches to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Distancing in Daily Life Guidelines for Beaches

1. Those with a fever or other respiratory symptoms and those with a travel history outside the country in the past 14 days are to refrain from visiting beaches.

2. Set up personal parasols at least one meter apart and try to keep a 2-meter distance from others, or at least a 1-meter distance.

3. Refrain from body contact (handshaking or hugs) and other actions that can lead to droplet transmissions (singing or screaming) at the beaches.

4. Avoid spitting or blowing your nose in the water and at the beach.

5. Avoid using multi-use facilities, including changing rooms or showers, if necessary avoid during crowded hours or maintain your distance from other users.

6. Continue to wear a face mask, especially when social distancing is difficult such as in public restrooms and at food stands, etc.

7. Refrain from eating or drinking on the beaches.

The public facilities including restrooms, showers and beach rental equipment, such as tubes, life vests and parasols will be cleaned and disinfected daily, and those who manage the beach facilities will be required to wear face masks.

For a safe and pleasant vacation for all beachgoers, everyone should keep the distancing in daily life guidelines for beaches.

Busan City News
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets July Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

America vs. Canada 4th of July/Canada Day Party at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For the fifth consecutive year, HQ Gwangan will be holding a drinking/eating battle between two nations that understand an awful lot about drinking/eating: 'Murica and Canada.
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month and brings back its "Beer Can Chicken" platters on Sunday afternoon.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Travel

