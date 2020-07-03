Distancing in Daily Life Guidelines for Beaches in Korea

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries introduced the distancing in daily life guidelines for beaches to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Distancing in Daily Life Guidelines for Beaches

1. Those with a fever or other respiratory symptoms and those with a travel history outside the country in the past 14 days are to refrain from visiting beaches.

2. Set up personal parasols at least one meter apart and try to keep a 2-meter distance from others, or at least a 1-meter distance.

3. Refrain from body contact (handshaking or hugs) and other actions that can lead to droplet transmissions (singing or screaming) at the beaches.

4. Avoid spitting or blowing your nose in the water and at the beach.

5. Avoid using multi-use facilities, including changing rooms or showers, if necessary avoid during crowded hours or maintain your distance from other users.

6. Continue to wear a face mask, especially when social distancing is difficult such as in public restrooms and at food stands, etc.

7. Refrain from eating or drinking on the beaches.

The public facilities including restrooms, showers and beach rental equipment, such as tubes, life vests and parasols will be cleaned and disinfected daily, and those who manage the beach facilities will be required to wear face masks.

For a safe and pleasant vacation for all beachgoers, everyone should keep the distancing in daily life guidelines for beaches.