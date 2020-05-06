‘Distancing Within Daily Life’ Begins Under Lifestyle Quarantine

Starting yesterday, May 6, 2020, the nationwide “social distancing” campaign is over. In its place, the government has implemented the “distancing within daily life” system.

The new setup is a long-term and sustainable prevention system for “a new normal” that guarantees the resumption of people’s daily routines and economic activities while continuing measures to prevent COVID-19.

Basic Personal Quarantine Guidelines

Stay at home for three to four days if you feel sick

Keep a full arm’s length distance between people

Wash your hands for at least 30 seconds several times a day and cover coughs with elbows

Disinfect and ventilate the space around you regularly twice or more daily.

Stay emotionally connected despite being physically distant

Public Facilities Begin to Open

The Busan Cinema Center ended its two-month closure yesterday and opened its on-site ticketing. It will also open its academy program and archives later this month.

To minimize the risk of infections, the audience will be required to wear masks and a safe distance will be kept between seats.

The Busan Museum of Art also partially opened yesterday while the Busan Museum is allowing 50 visitors per hour through online reservations.

Four parks — including Busan Citizens Park, Joonang Park, Children’s Park and Geumgang Park — have also finished quarantine preparations today and will fully open tomorrow.

