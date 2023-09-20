Dive into Fun at the 2023 Haeundae Marine Leisure Festival on Songjeong Beach

Haeundae-gu is hosting the ‘2023 Haeundae Marine Leisure Festival’ on the 23rd and 24th at Songjeong Beach.

Celebrating its 5th anniversary, the event aims to expand marine leisure activities and boost local commerce.

The festival kicks off with an opening ceremony on the special beach stage at 7 p.m. on the 23rd, featuring a performance by the French gypsy jazz band ‘Ako Project.’ The evening will feature an LED flying board show, a night LED surfing performance, and an EDM performance by the girl’s hip-hop team ‘Fly with Me.’

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the 23rd and 24th, Songjeong Beach’s white sands will host nine free experience events, catering to anyone from the 4th grade of elementary school and above. These experiences encompass a wide range of domestic marine leisure activities.

In the water, you can enjoy surfing, skimboarding, paddleboarding, banana boat rides, and even ‘Dog SUP’ paddleboarding with your canine companion. On the beach, explore ‘Carver Board’ wave riding on land, try ‘Goof Board’ for surf balance, indulge in ‘Surf Bounce’ with air-filled boards, and let your children sail on a sailboat.

Reservations for about 300 slots were swiftly filled through the district office website, demonstrating the high level of interest among citizens in marine leisure. For programs other than surfing, skimboarding, paddleboarding, dog SUP, and banana boat rides, you can apply on-site at the event venue during the festival.

Additionally, participate in side events like ‘Decorate your own surfboard,’ ‘Sweet shop with sea plogging,’ and ‘Drawing endangered marine animals with eco bags’ through on-site registration.

Keep an eye out for the ‘Marine Leisure Promotion Center’ run by 15 marine leisure companies in Songjeong, where you can explore related products, exchange surfing supplies, and browse a used board market zone.