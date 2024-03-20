Dive into the Rich Culture of Asia Through Teaching English Overseas

If you have a passion for discovering new cultures while improving lives, you’re sure to relish the challenge of teaching English overseas. There is an enormous demand for English teaching professionals worldwide, especially in Asia, where English language skills are highly sought-after.

Working as a TEFL (Teaching English As A Foreign Language) professional overseas is an excellent career path for anyone who wants to see the world while earning a living doing a rewarding job. While a TEFL qualification opens the door to teaching positions around the globe, many English language teachers choose to head to Asia, where they can put their skills and knowledge to good use while discovering fascinating histories, beautiful landscapes, and, of course, warm local hospitality.

The Benefits Of Teaching English In Asia

More people from Western nations like the UK and the USA are moving to Asia than ever before, and it isn’t too hard to see why. Teaching English in Asia opens up many opportunities for full immersion in the local culture. You can eat like a local, participate in festivals and events, and experience a truly authentic way of life that differs greatly from anything you can find at home.

From China’s bustling cities to Thailand’s beautiful beaches, every Asian nation has unique offerings for TEFL professionals to enjoy. So, are you interested in the possibilities that teaching English overseas can bring? Then here is your essential guide to TEFL! We’ll look a little more closely at some of the best countries in Asia to teach English and find out more about how to choose the right destination for you.

How Do I Choose Which Country In Asia To Teach In?

Deciding where to base yourself as an overseas English teacher may be more challenging than you imagined. After all, you’re choosing a location to relocate to, not to spend a holiday! Here are a few considerations to keep in mind when making your decision:

Where are English teachers significantly in demand? Heading here will give you more job options.

What sort of environment do you prefer? Are you looking for relaxing countryside or beaches or a bustling city?

How much does it cost to live there, and how much will you earn?

What sort of qualifications will you need to teach there?

What are the advantages of living in that location? How safe will you feel? What is the local healthcare provision like? Most of all, will you feel comfortable?

What paperwork will you need to relocate there?

Will you want to stay there long-term? If so, are there any opportunities to advance your career?

With these considerations in mind, here are a few of the best options for teaching English in Asia.

Working As An English Teacher In China

There is an enormous demand for English language teachers in China, and since the country is so huge, there are all kinds of opportunities, from working in busy cities to small urban centres. The salary for teachers here can be very competitive, and it’s the perfect place to immerse yourself in a different culture where you can experience traditional customs and explore historical sites.

Working As An English Teacher In South Korea

As a top destination for TEFL professionals, South Korea offers the perfect blend of culture and modern amenities. Both private language institutes and public schools require English teachers, and if you have the right qualifications you can benefit from a very appealing salary with many jobs, including benefits such as airfares and accommodation. Many of the best opportunities are in vibrant cities such as Busan and Seoul, where you can enjoy a thrilling lifestyle with plenty of cultural activities, dining options, and entertainment.

Working As An English Teacher In Japan

Japan has a particular allure for TEFL professionals thanks to its unique blend of modernity and tradition. There are diverse opportunities here, and teachers can enjoy working with polite and respectful students. Living standards are high here, with low crime levels and excellent public transport links.

Begin Your English Teaching Adventure In Asia

So, is teaching English in Asia the right choice for you? Then, it’s time to get your TEFL certification and choose the perfect country to base yourself in. You’re sure to embrace the challenge and reap the rewards!