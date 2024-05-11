Image: City of Busan
Diverse Ecological and Cultural Events to be Held at Eulsukdo Ecological Park

By Haps Staff

Busan City Nakdong River Management Headquarters has announced the continuation of its natural ecology and diverse ecological and cultural events from May to October, excluding July and August, taking place on the second and, in September, the third main Saturday of each month. These events are held at Eulsukdo Ecological Park at the picnic square, commencing at 14:00.

The primary aim of these gatherings is to raise awareness about the ecological significance and biodiversity of the Nakdong River Estuary, an eco-tourism destination designated by the Ministry of Environment.

These events offer citizens and tourists visiting Eulsukdo Ecological Park on weekends an opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of nature while engaging in rejuvenating ecological and cultural activities.

Each event features a variety of programs meticulously curated to cater to diverse interests in ecological culture.

Highlights include performances by V Brass, a quintet specializing in brass instruments, an ecological lecture by Green Choi, CEO of MEET GREEN, and a Tango performance by CHINCHIN TANGO. Additionally, there are engaging activities such as traditional games, children’s art performances, and an Eco Family Sports Day.

Participation in these events is open to all citizens with an interest in ecological culture, and there is no participation fee.

Interested individuals can register through the city’s Integrated Reservation System at reserve.busan.go.kr or directly at the event venue on the day.

blank
