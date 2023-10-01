Diverse European Films & Filmmakers to Attend BIFF

The 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which runs for 10 days from Oct 4 (Wed) to Oct 13 (Fri), will present 70 European films in association with the European Film Promotion (EFP).

EFP is an international network of film promotion institutes from 37 European countries, overseeing the promotion of diversity and spirit of European cinema and talent.

The Busan International Film Festival will present 70 European films that have captured the attention of the world this year, and filmmakers from all parts of Europe are expected to come to Busan.

Furthermore, EFP and Unifrance will join the 32 European international sales agencies participating in the 2023 Asian Contents & Film Market, which begins on October 7.

This year at BIFF, audiences can expect to see a diverse slate of films ranging from critically acclaimed virtuosos’ newest films to highly anticipated works of emerging directors that showcase the current state of European cinema.

Director Bertrand Bonello’s The Beast, which garnered exceptional reviews after it screened at the 80th Venice Film Festival, and Luc Besson’s Dogman, will have their Asian premiere at the Busan International Film Festival. In addition, excitement continues to rise for the audience, as a GV event is scheduled with directors Bertrand Bonello and Luc Besson in attendance.

Furthermore, the World Cinema section presents Housekeeping for Beginners by Goran Stolevski, which was recently selected as North Macedonia’s Oscar international submission. Another film in this section is Elene Naveriani’s Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry, which was selected as part of Directors’ Fortnight at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Audiences should not miss the wide range of outstanding films that encapsulate the current trends of world cinema.

In the Flash Forward section where new directors are introduced, Alain Parroni’s An Endless Sunday, winner of the Orizzonti Special Jury Award at the 80th Venice Film Festival, and Anaïs Tellenne’s The Dreamer, which is deemed a heartbreaking 21st century version of a Beauty and the Beast love story, and The Peasants by DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman, who drew rave reviews from the media and critics for recreating Van Gogh’s oil painting style in Loving Vincent (2017), will be competing.

Various networking events are also scheduled to initiate conversation with European filmmakers visiting BIFF this year.

EFP’s Deputy Managing Director Jo Mühlberger noted, “We are delighted to see such a large number of European films in the festival program. The festival and market are both very important places for promoting European films outside of Europe. The enthusiastic and warm welcome given to European cinema by the festival’s audience underscores the event’s significance in the region as a promotional platform.”

BIFF Programmer Seo Seunghee added, “This year’s selections of the Busan International Film Festival not only include films by masters and award-winning films from other prestigious film festivals, but also films by young, emerging directors.

Also, more than 15 films co-produced by Asian and European countries are selected this year, reconfirming that the Busan International Film Festival is a site for Asian films and European films to intermingle.”

As anticipation rises with a diverse roster of European films to be screened, the 28th Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from Oct 4 (Wed) to Oct 13 (Fri).