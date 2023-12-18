Diverse Programs at Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum

Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum presents a diverse program for the upcoming year, unveiling a pre-program for the first month.

Starting on December 22, the main building will host a special exhibition titled “Closest and, Most Secret History” in the former Bank of Korea Busan headquarters underground safe, transformed into a vault art museum.

Additionally, a Fam tour, “Early Bird Vault Art Museum,” offers a unique perspective on Busan’s art.

On December 27, a special exhibition, “Mind! It Will Be Hot! Baseball City in Busan Cry” explores the significance of baseball in Busan’s history, followed by a talk show, “Busan Man’s Baseball Ibagu,” featuring former Lotte Giants players.

Participation is available through the Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum website.