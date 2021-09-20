Diving Into OG’s Goal to Win a Third “The International” Title

The International is one of the biggest esports events. Over the past two iterations, European

Dota 2 squad OG has won record-breaking figures en route to becoming the richest esports

team in the world. With TI10 on the horizon, OG is set to defend their title for the second time in Bucharest, Romania.

There are challenges along the way because OG is once again an underdog. During the Dota Pro Circuit over the past two years, OG has struggled to cement their place in the top tier.

This is largely due to Anathan ‘ana’ Pham and Jesse ‘JerAx’ Vainkka retiring from the

professional Dota game. In their place, OG still has some phenomenal players with Syed

‘SumaiL’ Hassan as the new carry and Martin ‘Saksa’ Sazdov settling into the two-time winners’ roles.

OG still has their core trio from their two TI wins with Topias ‘Topson’ Taavitsainen, emotional leader Sébastien ‘Ceb’ Debs, and team captain Johan ‘N0tail’ Sundstein. All three of these players are still immensely talented and they are still the key cogs in OG’s success.

The vital factors in OG’s potential three-peat

When you look at OG’s third bid for a TI title, you can expect that they will rely heavily on

SumaiL carrying them. The Pakistani already won TI back in 2015 with Evil Geniuses and this is his chance to win his second Aegis of Champions. He will have to fill in ana’s shoes which is a tough task since the Aussie was the most important player from OG’s two TI runs.

Saksa will also be important as the team’s tone-setter and playmaker. JerAx was the most

overlooked player during his playing career because he always made the big yet lowkey moves.

He had insane instincts when it came to rotating and making the right play. Saksa will have to play just like JerAx to win TI because they have a huge target on their backs and the

Macedonian is the player who people tend to underestimate.

OG already has the experience to back up their bid to win another Aegis but it will be tough

since other teams are looking to compete for Dota’s top prize. Their rivals PSG.LGD and EG are the favorites to win the Aegis this year and OG will not want to let that happen.

Relying on the core three will be key

No matter what anyone says, N0tail, Ceb, and Topson are still the main factors behind OG’s

victories over the past few months. SumaiL and Saksa are fantastic players but the

unpredictability that Topson gives alongside N0tail and Ceb’s reliability is such a key cog in the team’s success.

It already worked out twice on the biggest stage and they are looking to let it happen again.

N0tail will have to create insane strategies again while Ceb will be the team’s rock during tough games. OG’s quest for a third-straight TI title will be difficult but people have doubted them before.

This underdog tag is something that they’re familiar with in the Dota game. However, if Topson can play like his usual self, OG will always have the chance to clinch the Aegis and become the best team in the world again.