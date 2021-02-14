Divorces in Busan Decreased 5.1% in 2020

NewsBusan News

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic having a profound effect on many couples, divorce rates in Korea and in Busan declined in 2020.

According to numbers from the National Statistics Office, there were 97,331 divorces in the country last year from January to November.

In Busan, there were 5,881 divorces, down from 6,195 in 2019.

Ulsan’s divorce rate also decreased by 3.1% while Gyeongnam saw a 6.1% decrease.

The numbers come as a surprise as during most times of crisis is when divorce is highest in the country.

The highest rates of divorce in Korea were seen during 1998 during the IMF crisis when nearly 28% more couples got divorced.

Other notable crisis periods were the 2003 credit card crisis and the 2009 global financial crisis.

Experts say that the reason for the decline in divorces has been the longer period of meditation that couples must undergo before getting divorced.

