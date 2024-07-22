DJ SHADU: “Not a Single Day Went by When I Did Not Remember Music”

Singer/vocal DJ SHADU was born in Ukraine, in the town of Partenit, Crimea.

At the age of 6, she started studying at a music school in the violin class and graduated with honors.

SHADU started her musical career in 2022 and before that, was working as a director for Ukrainian TV channels.

She has participated in “Holos Krainy” music show, which is a part of the international syndication “The Voice”, “The Narodna Zirka” contest, and is a prize-winner in Ukrainian music competitions.

Her debut single, “Коли я” (“When I”), was released in 2022 and helped launch her music career.

In September 2022, she presented her first EP, Gravity. It contained 5 tracks, including Gravity, Take Me Away, Au Au, and others while making it to the worldwide retro wave charts.

By 2023, the single Apologize was released by a U.S. record label. The song brought the music of SHADUs to the American audience.

The next EP, Babylon, was released in the UK. It charted in three countries: Canada, the USA, and China. The album consisted of three tracks: Dancer, Babylon, and Somebody Again.

DJ SHADU spoke exclusively to us about her career and presented her new EP album.

Why did you choose Afrohouse?

I like that there are so many different genres of electronic music. I have always wanted to go beyond the borders and to be an international artist – to get an audience not only in my home country but all over the world! I wanna show the world that Ukrainian musicians are very talented and create world-class music! Afrohouse is my number one at the moment! This music has its own unique sound! And yes, for me it is essential to release the music that I’m living, the one that makes me feel good.

When did you first realize that you should become an artist, namely a vocal DJ? What made you decide?

I started studying music at a young age – I sang, and played the violin, piano, and guitar! It seemed to me that my future was already written and would be connected with music! I was sure that I was born for it! But life had other plans for me. After I finished my studies, I had to forget about music for a long time! I spent seven years as a television director. But in all those years, not a single day went by when I did not remember music.

On the night of February 14, 2020, my husband fell ill. He had a stroke. From that moment on, everything changed. My life became between before and after. From that day on, I had to take care of my husband, I had to give up my job. My first priority was to get him back on his feet. My husband is a strong man and he was able to recover. It was a real miracle!

But it was also a good experience for me! And a reminder of how fragile life is: it can be over at any moment! During those years I was very unhappy. When my husband started to get back on his feet, I asked myself again: What do you truly desire?

My body and my mind were telling me to go back to music! I really needed it like oxygen. My life started from scratch that day. That’s how SHADU was born.

Life doesn’t always turn out the way we want it to, and I think that before you can achieve your dreams, you have to pass the tests that destiny has set for you. I’m happy that I’m finally in my place and living my real life! The life of a Vocal DJ.

I’ve always been into DJing, so I decided to add it to my list. As soon as I started to pay more attention to it, I felt that this direction is interesting and so inspiring for me. I don’t know how I lived without DJing before. I will definitely DJ and sing. I think people are going to love that mix.

What kind of emotions do you have during the performance? What does the audience-DJ synergy give you?

Every performance is for me a moment of happiness, inspiration, and a huge interaction of energy between me and my audience. It is on stage that I am who I am! On stage, you can feel the emotions that you can never feel in everyday life! It is a kind of drug.

What are the most important principles in your work?

The most important thing is to be a musician, to hear and listen to music. To live music! To believe in yourself, to dream, not to be ashamed of your desires, and not to be afraid to realize them! And to make quality music that people like.

Who is your favorite DJ today? What kind of music do you listen to?

Pretty much my entire playlist consists of Afro-house. Now I’m inspired by Keinmusik. Rampa, &me, Adam Port, Black Coffee, Hugel, Alex Wan, MoBlack.

How did your family support your choice, what did they say?

My family is my everything! I have a very close bond with my family. When I told them about my wishes, dreams, and goals, they welcomed me right away. It is very priceless for me that my family believes in me like no one else!