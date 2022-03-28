Dodong Saetgang Reborn as a Water-Friendly Resting Place in Jinju

Jinju City held a completion ceremony for the ‘Dodong Saetgang Environment Improvement Project’ in Sangsang-dong and Hadae-dong areas.

The completion ceremony was held in a simple manner with the attendance of about 50 people including Mayor Jo Gyu-il, lawmakers, provincial and city councilors, heads of local community groups, and local residents.

In 2019, the city invested 1.5 billion won in project cost to start the first phase of the project, removed 4560㎥ of contaminated sediment in the Saet River, and completed the installation of a river maintenance water supply facility and a river bed protection hole for the ecological restoration of the Saet River.

Then, in May 2021, the second phase of the project was carried out with a project cost of 6.7 billion won, and water-friendly facilities and sculptures were installed.

Through this project, the city expects to establish a water-friendly space on the Saetgang River in Dodong and provide various attractions to establish itself as a resting and healing space for local residents.

In particular, it is expected that the river, which residents would avoid due to odors and insects, will become a favorite meeting place for local residents as the environment is greatly improved with the completion of the project.

A city official who attended the completion ceremony said, “With the completion of the Saetgang environment improvement project in Dodong, another water-friendly space was created for local residents in Sangsang-dong and Hadae-dong, as well as Jinju citizens.”