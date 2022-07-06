Dog Registration Now Mandatory in Jinju

Jinju City operates an animal registration voluntary report period for two months from July 1 to August 31 to promote animal registration.

The animal registration system is a system that requires dog information to be registered with the local government to protect animals and prevent loss or abandonment. A voluntary reporting period is operated to exempt from fines for dogs that are not registered or have not reported any changes.

In accordance with Article 12 of the Animal Protection Act, it is stipulated that owners of companion animals must register animals in both internal and external types for dogs over 2 months of age that are kept for companion purposes in houses, semi-houses, or other spaces.

Animal registration applications and changes can be made anywhere in the country, regardless of the place of residence, and can be done at 22 animal registration agencies, including Jinju veterinary hospitals.

From April 2023, due to the revision of the ‘Animal Protection Act’, eup/myeon, which were previously excluded from the animal registration system, will be changed to mandatory areas. Due to the expansion of the regional scope, it is necessary to pay attention to the companion population in the eup/myeon area.

To secure the effectiveness of the voluntary reporting period, the city plans to strengthen the management of unregistered dogs by conducting intensive crackdowns for the month of September, right after the voluntary reporting period.