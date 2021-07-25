The Museum of Natural History of Oceans will hold a joint exhibition “Dokdo is Alive” with the Dokdo Museum in Ulleung-gun, Gyeongsangbuk-do, on the 2nd floor of Building 1, until February 6, 2022.

This exhibition was prepared to re-examine the history and marine ecology of Dokdo, which has always been with us.

In particular, in response to Japan, which is repeatedly claiming illegal sovereignty over Dokdo, they plan to introduce numerous historical documents that prove that Dokdo is Korean territory.

In addition, various real specimens and lively video materials related to the marine ecology of Dokdo, which are highly valued as a natural heritage, will be presented.

The contents of the exhibition are ‘Dokdo and Records’, ‘Dokdo and the Sea’, and ‘Dokdo and Protection’, and it consists of 150 pieces including marine life specimens and ancient documents related to Dokdo.

Exhibition viewing is operated by advance reservation system to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by 92 people per hour. Reservations can be made at ‘Tour/Experience (reserve.busan.go.kr/exprn)’, an integrated reservation system in Busan, one day before the date of visit.