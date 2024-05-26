Domestic Low-Cost Carriers Increase Baggage Fees Amid Rising Costs

Ahead of the summer peak season, domestic low-cost carriers (LCCs) such as Jin Air, Eastar Jet, Jeju Air, and Air Seoul are raising baggage fees in response to rising inflation, oil prices, and labor costs. This move is expected to increase the airfare burden on passengers.

Jin Air will increase excess baggage fees starting from the 1st of next month. Excess baggage refers to any baggage exceeding the standard free weight allowance for checked and cabin baggage. Jin Air will raise the on-site excess baggage fee by 1,000 won per kg on most routes. For pre-purchased excess baggage, the fee will increase by 2,000 won per 5 kg for domestic flights and 5,000 won for most international flights.

Eastar Jet will also raise baggage fees for all flights starting in August. For baggage pre-purchased in advance, 15 kg is provided as standard. If this weight is exceeded, the price per 5 kg will increase from 8,000 won to 10,000 won for domestic routes and from 35,000 won to 45,000 won for Japanese routes. Additionally, the on-site fee will rise by 1,000 won per kg for domestic routes and 2,000 won per kg for Southeast Asian routes.

Jeju Air, the largest LCC, had already increased its baggage fees as of March 4. The cost of purchasing 15 kg of baggage online in advance was increased by 5,000 won for domestic routes and 10,000 won for Japanese routes.

Air Seoul also adjusted its excess baggage fees starting from the 1st of the month. For general fares, the advance purchase fee was adjusted from 35,000 won to 40,000 won per 5 kg for Japanese routes, and from 55,000 won to 60,000 won for Southeast Asian routes.

The increase in baggage fees among LCCs is largely attributed to rising costs, including higher prices, oil prices, and labor costs. Heavier baggage consumes more aviation fuel and increases the labor costs associated with baggage handling.