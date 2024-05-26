Travel

Domestic Low-Cost Carriers Increase Baggage Fees Amid Rising Costs

By Haps Staff

Ahead of the summer peak season, domestic low-cost carriers (LCCs) such as Jin Air, Eastar Jet, Jeju Air, and Air Seoul are raising baggage fees in response to rising inflation, oil prices, and labor costs. This move is expected to increase the airfare burden on passengers.

Jin Air will increase excess baggage fees starting from the 1st of next month. Excess baggage refers to any baggage exceeding the standard free weight allowance for checked and cabin baggage. Jin Air will raise the on-site excess baggage fee by 1,000 won per kg on most routes. For pre-purchased excess baggage, the fee will increase by 2,000 won per 5 kg for domestic flights and 5,000 won for most international flights.

Eastar Jet will also raise baggage fees for all flights starting in August. For baggage pre-purchased in advance, 15 kg is provided as standard. If this weight is exceeded, the price per 5 kg will increase from 8,000 won to 10,000 won for domestic routes and from 35,000 won to 45,000 won for Japanese routes. Additionally, the on-site fee will rise by 1,000 won per kg for domestic routes and 2,000 won per kg for Southeast Asian routes.

Jeju Air, the largest LCC, had already increased its baggage fees as of March 4. The cost of purchasing 15 kg of baggage online in advance was increased by 5,000 won for domestic routes and 10,000 won for Japanese routes.

Air Seoul also adjusted its excess baggage fees starting from the 1st of the month. For general fares, the advance purchase fee was adjusted from 35,000 won to 40,000 won per 5 kg for Japanese routes, and from 55,000 won to 60,000 won for Southeast Asian routes.

The increase in baggage fees among LCCs is largely attributed to rising costs, including higher prices, oil prices, and labor costs. Heavier baggage consumes more aviation fuel and increases the labor costs associated with baggage handling.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: 2024 Seoul World City Culture Festival

Busan Destinations: Eight Spots to Check out the Spring Flowers

Korea Destinations: Four Places to Go in Sacheon For a Healing Day Trip

Busan Launches Marine Bus and Metro Marine Campaign

Busan to Tsushima Izuhara Route Resumes

Korea Destinations: Nighttime Tours of Gyeongbok Palace Return in May

The Latest

Busan and Seoul Rank in ‘World’s Top 1,000 Cities’ Economic Survey

Busan to Host a Culinary Experience at the 2024 Wheat Festival in June

Butterfly Experience Zone at Nature Love Learning Center Opens in Changwon

ECCK Holding “All European Network Night 2024 Busan” This Friday

What’s On in Busan: May 27 – June 2

Healing Garden Walking

Busan
light rain
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
97 %
11.6kmh
100 %
Sun
20 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 