Dominos Pizza Korea has released its latest offering, the “American Origin Meatball” pizza.

It’s with oregano and nutmeg flavored meatballs, herb-induced Italian sausage, and creamy tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese.

A medium-sized pizza costs 23,000 and a large costs 27,000 won, but you can get a 30% discount on delivery and a 40% discount on pick-up.

The limited-time item is available until June 9th.