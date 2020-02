Domino’s Korea has added its latest offering, the “Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza” to its menu.

It’s billed by the company as a “Sweet and soft cheesecake mousse in sand crust & black tiger shrimp on top” on its website.

The pizza features Parmesan, Mozzarella, Sundried Tomatoes, Bacon chips, Cheesecake mousse, Black tiger shrimp(shrimp), and Horseradish sauce.

It costs 29,000 won for a medium or 35,900 won for a large on the company’s website.