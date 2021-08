Dominos Korea has taken its unique offerings up a notch with its newest promotion “Pizza Rice Bowls”.

Four options are available for what they call “Pizza on the outside, rice on the inside”:

Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza Rice Bowl — 10,900 won

Black Angus Steak Pizza Rice Bowl — 10,900 won

Potato Pizza Rice Bowl — 8,900 won

New York Origin Rice Bowl — 8,900 won

You can check them out until September 2nd when the offer expires.