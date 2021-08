Dominos Korea is holding a special promotion on five plant-based meat pizza options.

They include:

— Plant-based meat signature

— Plant-based meat sweet potato

— Plant-based meat Hawaiian shrimp

— Plant-based meat super deluxe

— Plant-based meat super shrimp

Pizza’s can be ordered online ranging from 19,000 won to 29,000 won.

The offer is valid until the end of September.