Donated Jinju Meteorite to be Displayed at Jinju Pterosaur Footprints Museum

Jinju City received one of the meteorites that fell on Jinju in 2014 in the presence of Mayor Jo Gyu-il and City Council Chairman Lee Sang-young on the 14th.

There are four known meteorites that landed in Jinju in March 2014, but there were actually a few more fragments.

The meteorite deposited by Jinju City this time is the fifth meteorite discovered on the same day as the fourth meteorite (March 17, 2014), and was discovered in a paprika glass greenhouse in Danmok-ri, Daegok-myeon.

The discoverer was the late Kim Hyo-seop, the owner of the glass greenhouse, and it was reported that the glass greenhouse was broken. On the surface of the meteorite, which is about the size of a fist and weighs about 150g, the ‘melting angle’, which is a few millimeters of blackened traces caused by frictional heat passing through the atmosphere, is well exposed.

Kim Myung-soo, CEO of Jeong Geum-gil Workshop, the son of the late Kim Hyo-seop, who was the donor of meteorites, said, “I made this donation in the hope that many people will get good energy by sharing the energy of the universe that fell on the pearl with others.”

The meteorite that fell on Jinju is a type of ‘ordinary contralite’ and accounts for more than 80% of meteorites found on Earth, and it has been investigated that it fell from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The person who first discovered the meteorite owns it as the owner. At that time, the government tried to purchase the meteorite, but it failed due to a difference of opinion with the owner.

The ‘Jinju Meteorite Act’, passed in December 2014, contains provisions such as the owners’ registration system for meteorites and prohibition of exporting them abroad.

The city of Jinju announced that the deposited meteorites will be temporarily stored and displayed at the Jinju Pterosaur Footprints Exhibition Hall after going through a process for accurate identification.