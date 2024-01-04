Image: City of Busan
Busan News

“Donation Forest” Opened at Haeundae Arboretum

By Haps Staff

The “Donation Forest” has been completed and opened at Haeundae Arboretum, funded by a generous 4.1 billion won donation from the Housing and Urban Guarantee Corporation.

It marks the third donation forest project, featuring a diverse array of trees creating a tranquil space for nature appreciation and relaxation.

The temporary opening of Haeundae Arboretum has already garnered significant visitor numbers, and future plans include a phased land development project for further enhancements and additional sports facilities.

The cumulative number of visitors to Haeundae Arboretum to date has exceeded 700,000.

Starting in May, when roses bloom, there will be more things to see, and the number of visitors is expected to steadily increase in the future.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Man Accused of Stabbing Lee Jae-myung Arrived in the City a Day Before the Incident

City Hall Holds New Year’s Ceremony Emphasizing Mayor Park’s Vision

Approximately 100,000 Turn Out for New Year’s Day Sunrise Events

Basic Plan for Gadeok New Airport Revealed

Haeundae’s Gunam-ro Selected as the 2nd Outdoor Advertising Free Display Zone in Korea

Busan to Discontinue COVID-19 Screening Centers From Sunday

The Latest

Korea Destinations: 15th Geumwonsan Ice Festival

Musinsa Standard Passes 400 Million Won in Sales Since Last Week’s Opening

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

해운대수목원에 세 번째 주택도시보증공사 기부숲 조성 완료!

“Films in Our Memories” @ Busan Cinema Center

Enjoy the Taste of Fresh Seasonal Seafood at Sakae

Busan
few clouds
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
65 %
1kmh
20 %
Fri
12 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
4 °
Tue
8 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 