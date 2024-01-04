“Donation Forest” Opened at Haeundae Arboretum

The “Donation Forest” has been completed and opened at Haeundae Arboretum, funded by a generous 4.1 billion won donation from the Housing and Urban Guarantee Corporation.

It marks the third donation forest project, featuring a diverse array of trees creating a tranquil space for nature appreciation and relaxation.

The temporary opening of Haeundae Arboretum has already garnered significant visitor numbers, and future plans include a phased land development project for further enhancements and additional sports facilities.

The cumulative number of visitors to Haeundae Arboretum to date has exceeded 700,000.

Starting in May, when roses bloom, there will be more things to see, and the number of visitors is expected to steadily increase in the future.