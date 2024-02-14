Sports News

Dong-gu Looks to Host SUP Competition in May

By Haps Staff

Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) has gained popularity as a trendy leisure activity in Busan, particularly along beaches like Haeundae, Gwangalli, and Songjeong.

Now, the spotlight is shifting to North Port as Busan Dong-gu Office has announced plans to host a SUP competition and experiential events.

Scheduled for May 25th and 26th, the ‘Harbor City Dong-gu SUP Race Competition and Resident Experience Event’ aims to foster a vibrant marine sports culture accessible to both SUP enthusiasts and local residents.

Organized by the Busan City Surfing Association, this event marks the first marine sports competition since the inauguration of the Bukhang Waterfront Park.

SUP involves standing on a board and paddling through the sea, rivers, or lakes, offering a thrilling water adventure. While Busan’s coastal areas have embraced SUP, North Port, primarily an industrial hub, is set to welcome its inaugural SUP competition and experiential activities.

The event will take place in the newly opened scenic waterway of the water park, with plans to utilize the ocean waterway around pedestrian bridges 4 and 5 as the venue and experience center.

On May 25th, Dong-gu residents can enjoy firsthand SUP experiences, followed by a competition on the 26th, expecting 200 participants.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Travel Tips for Sports Fans: Insider Insights for Your North Carolina Adventure

Where to Watch the Superbowl in Busan

Lotte Giants Spring Exhibition Schedule Released

Marine Leisure Sports Village to Be Built at Songjeong Beach by 2030

Ticket Sales for the ‘BNK Busan Bank 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships,’ Begin Tomorrow

20th Miryang Arirang Marathon to Take Place February 25

The Latest

Travel Tips for Sports Fans: Insider Insights for Your North Carolina Adventure

Groundwork Being Laid to Promote Barefoot Walking

Changwon City Invests 1.7 Billion Won in Gwangam Beach Upgrade

2024 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

2024 Candlelight Series

Jr. Whopper Special at Burger King

Busan
broken clouds
8 ° C
8 °
8 °
87 %
1kmh
75 %
Wed
16 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 