Dong-gu Looks to Host SUP Competition in May

Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) has gained popularity as a trendy leisure activity in Busan, particularly along beaches like Haeundae, Gwangalli, and Songjeong.

Now, the spotlight is shifting to North Port as Busan Dong-gu Office has announced plans to host a SUP competition and experiential events.

Scheduled for May 25th and 26th, the ‘Harbor City Dong-gu SUP Race Competition and Resident Experience Event’ aims to foster a vibrant marine sports culture accessible to both SUP enthusiasts and local residents.

Organized by the Busan City Surfing Association, this event marks the first marine sports competition since the inauguration of the Bukhang Waterfront Park.

SUP involves standing on a board and paddling through the sea, rivers, or lakes, offering a thrilling water adventure. While Busan’s coastal areas have embraced SUP, North Port, primarily an industrial hub, is set to welcome its inaugural SUP competition and experiential activities.

The event will take place in the newly opened scenic waterway of the water park, with plans to utilize the ocean waterway around pedestrian bridges 4 and 5 as the venue and experience center.

On May 25th, Dong-gu residents can enjoy firsthand SUP experiences, followed by a competition on the 26th, expecting 200 participants.