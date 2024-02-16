Image: Dong-gu
Dong-gu Looks to Revitalize Jobang-mae Area

By Haps Staff

A movement is set to kick off aimed at revitalizing the street in front of Jobang in Dong-gu from its current state of stagnation.

The Dong-gu Office unveiled a revitalization plan earlier this month, envisioning the transformation of the area into a vibrant luxury street blending culture and history.

Once a bustling commercial hub connecting Seomyeon and Nampo-dong, Jobang-mae has lost its former allure over the years.

Jobang-mae, historically linked to the old Chosun Textile Co., Ltd., now encompasses the Beomcheon-dong Gold Theme Street, Jayu Wholesale Market, and Busan Citizens’ Center area.

Plans include categorizing sections of the street with names like ‘Happiness,’ ‘Culture & History,’ and ‘Memories,’ while preserving landmarks and enhancing lighting and signage.

Initiatives like designating a ‘car-free street’ on weekends at 90 Beomil-ro and hosting outdoor festivals, including chicken and beer events, aim to inject new life into the district.

Collaboration with local markets and cultural venues further adds to the plans, with the Dong-gu Office emphasizing the importance of fresh content alongside ongoing modernization efforts.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

