Image: Dong-gu Office
Dong-gu to Launch Traditional Wine “Urisul Ibagu”

Haps Staff

Following the release of “Gupo Beer” by Buk-gu district, Dong-gu district is releasing “Urisul Ibagu”, a Korean traditional wine.

The locally-made wine will be brewed at Gamamo, a Busan enterprise run by the Jwacheon 1-dong Residents Council in Dong-gu.

The distinctive feature of the alcohol is that it has been fermented five times and uses domestic and glutinous koji rice as opposed to one time when making makkeoli.

It adds four additional wines which leads to a higher alcohol content.

It was first produced in 2017 and has had more of a “word-of-mouth” sales approach in Dong-gu.

The wine will be brewed and sold at Gamamo Brewery in Dong-gu and will begin sales in August.

blank
