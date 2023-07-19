“Dongbaek Pass” Public Transportation Discount Service to be Launched August 1

The ‘Dongbaek Pass’, a new integrated discount system for public transportation in Busan, will be launched on August 1.

This system allows commuters to receive refunds of up to 90,000 won when using Busan’s public transportation services. It is part of the ‘Busan-type public transportation innovation plan’ and marks the first attempt of its kind in South Korea.

To utilize the Dongbaek Pass, users can register through the Dongbaekjeon app if they already have a Dongbaekjeon deferred payment transportation card from Busan Bank. Those without the card can visit a Busan Bank branch to obtain one or apply through the app. To accommodate the expected demand for card issuance, special counters and mobile branches will be set up at Busan Bank branches.

Initially, the Dongbaek Pass can be used with Busan Bank Hana Card, NH Nonghyup Card, and Dongbaekjeon Deferred Payment Transportation Card. However, starting from August 1, only Busan Bank Card will be accepted. Hana Bank and NH Nonghyup Bank cards are scheduled to be compatible by October, pending the development of computer systems.

The city anticipates that the implementation of the Dongbaek Pass will stimulate the use of public transportation. A study conducted by the Busan Research Institute last October indicated a significant increase in public transportation usage (around 200,000 trips/day) and a 2-3% rise in the share of public transportation following the introduction of the Dongbaek Pass. The city expects this increase in users to generate approximately 48.5 billion won in annual revenue, reduce financial support for public transportation, and benefit local small businesses.

As the first implementation of its kind in the country, Busan plans to promote the Dongbaek Pass both online through social media platforms and offline at bus stops and urban railway stations. Additionally, a launch event will be held to attract new and existing customers, with the aim of showcasing Busan’s potential for hosting the 2030 World Expo.