Dongbaekjeon Can Now Be Issued at Busan Bank

Customers using Busan’s local currency “Dongbaekjeon” card will be able to use Busan Bank from the 13th of April.

Until now, the Dongbaekjeon Card was only available for Hana Bank on-site except for the Dongbaekjeon App, but through the launch of the Busan Bank Dongbaekjeon Card, it has also been issued at all branches of Busan Bank, Dongbaekjeon App, and Busan Bank Mobile Banking App.

The existing Hana Card and the newly issued Busan Bank Card can be used in parallel.

In addition, Busan Bank also offers various events such as paying 10,000 won of Camellia to 1,000 first-come, first-served customers in commemoration of the launch of the camellia.

In order to overcome the regional economic downturn caused by COVID-19, the 10% cashback period was extended to April within the monthly limit of 1 million.

In addition, the full refund function of unused charges will be introduced within 13 days from April 13th on an Android basis, and all Camellia payments will be available from all taxis from the end of April.

However, the Dongbaekjeon card issued through Busan Bank can be paid in any taxi in May.