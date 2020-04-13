Image: Busan City
Arts & Culture

Dongbaekjeon Can Now Be Issued at Busan Bank

Haps Staff

Customers using Busan’s local currency “Dongbaekjeon” card will be able to use Busan Bank from the 13th of April.

Until now, the Dongbaekjeon Card was only available for Hana Bank on-site except for the Dongbaekjeon App, but through the launch of the Busan Bank Dongbaekjeon Card, it has also been issued at all branches of Busan Bank, Dongbaekjeon App, and Busan Bank Mobile Banking App.

The existing Hana Card and the newly issued Busan Bank Card can be used in parallel.

In addition, Busan Bank also offers various events such as paying 10,000 won of Camellia to 1,000 first-come, first-served customers in commemoration of the launch of the camellia. 

In order to overcome the regional economic downturn caused by COVID-19, the 10% cashback period was extended to April within the monthly limit of 1 million.

In addition, the full refund function of unused charges will be introduced within 13 days from April 13th on an Android basis, and all Camellia payments will be available from all taxis from the end of April.

However, the Dongbaekjeon card issued through Busan Bank can be paid in any taxi in May.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: April 13 – April 19

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Watch: Busan Adds More Art and Cultural Content Online

Haps Staff -
The online service will provide various cultural content including concerts, exhibitions, and movies through the city’s website, YouTube and other online platforms.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Updated: Upcoming Canceled or Postponed Events in The Busan Area

Haps Staff -
Here is an updated list of events that have been canceled or postponed in the Busan area due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Join the Liquid Arts Open Stage Podcast This Saturday

Haps Staff -
Liquid Arts Open Stage which was scheduled for this Saturday has shifted gears this month in efforts to continue artistic collaborations and comply with social distancing guidelines by doing a full day of recording for their new podcast on Saturday, April 11th.
Read more
Arts & Culture

BSCC YouTube Online Concert this Thursday

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cultural Center is once again hosting its weekly Thursday online concert.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Two Members of the “Phantom of the Opera” Cast in Seoul Test Positive For Coronavirus

Haps Staff -
Two members of the international cast of the "Phantom of the Opera" have tested positive for coronavirus, leaving authorities to monitor the over 8,000 people who attended the musical.
Read more

The Latest

No International Flights Have Resumed at Gimhae International Airport

Travel Haps Staff -
The unprecedented shutdown of Gimhae International Airport will likely continue into next month as no airlines have announced plans to resume flights.
Read more

What are the Worst Times of Day for Pollen Allergy Sufferers in Busan?

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Pollen allergy sufferers may want to take extra precautions in the morning as a recent study indicates.
Read more

Dongbaekjeon Can Now Be Issued at Busan Bank

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Customers using Busan's local currency "Dongbaekjeon" card will be able to use Busan Bank from the 13th of April.
Read more

Two More People Caught After Leaving Their Homes While Self-Isolating

Busan News Haps Staff -
Two additional victims of self-isolation of the new coronavirus infection have left their homes in Busan without permission, despite tougher punishment against violators.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Geodae Gomtang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
On a recent trip to Haeundae, my dining partner and I decided to try Geodae Gomtang located at Benecity-Venezia in Marine City, which I'd heard is a food blogger's favorite in Busan.
Read more

High-End Hotels in Busan Offering Unique Packages to Entice Customers to Come Back

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Luxury hotels across the city are offering unique promotions in hopes of enticing customers to return.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
3.1 ° C
4 °
1 °
49 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
15 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Geodae Gomtang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
On a recent trip to Haeundae, my dining partner and I decided to try Geodae Gomtang located at Benecity-Venezia in Marine City, which I'd heard is a food blogger's favorite in Busan.
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Tuesday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month, and tomorrow night's "Beer Can Chicken" platters are sure to be a hit.
Read more

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more

Lotte Hotel Offering a Chinese-Style Naengmyeon at Dorim

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Dorim, Lotte Hotel's 43rd floor signature Chinese restaurant in Seomyeon is offering a special Chinese-style naengmyeon for lunch.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea