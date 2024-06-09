Dongbaekjeon to Introduce New Services

The city of Busan is enhancing its local currency, Dongbaekjeon, by introducing various new initiatives, such as providing support for large families and public transportation subsidies.

These efforts are transforming Dongbaekjeon into a digital platform for Busan citizens.

According to the city of Busan, a “blockchain-based integrated citizen platform pilot project” was launched on April 14th, accessible through the Dongbaekjeon application.

With this initiative, recipients of educational support points for large families and citizens using public transportation via the Dongbaek Pass for more than 30,000 won per month will receive an additional 5% cashback on top of the basic cashback when making QR payments with Dongbaekjeon, starting in August.

Currently, the city reimburses up to 45,000 won per month for individuals who spend at least 45,000 won on public transportation using the Dongbaek Pass.

By the end of June, Busan plans to launch a dedicated Dongbaekjeon app and card (BUSAN PAY) for foreigners, the first of its kind in the country.