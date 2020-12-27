Dongbaekjeon Voted Top Hit Product in Busan This Year

The Busan Development Institute (BDI) has selected and announced Busan’s top 10 hit products for 2020.
This year, Dongbaekjeon, the new local currency was voted the top product this year through the recommendation of experts and affiliated researchers.
This year’s top 10 include:
- Dongbaekjeon
- Gaedeok New Airport
- Haeundae Beach Train opens
- Busan named an International Tourism City
- Busan Library opens
- IKEA opening
- Underground construction of the Gyeongbu line
- LCT opens
- Chart leading trot singer Na Hoon-a
- Busan views and scenery locations