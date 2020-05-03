Image: Busan City
Dongbaekjeon’s Cashback Rates to Change This Month

BeFM News

With cashback funds for the local currency Dongbaekjeon running dry, its cashback rate will change to 6% with a monthly limit of 500 thousand won starting from May 1st.

As usage increased 10 times and more than 750 thousand users registered in the past 4 months, about 500 billion won of the local currency have been issued and most of the budget has been used up.

The city of Busan previously organized an extra budget of 10 billion won after the original budget ran out.

The city will instead increase franchise partnerships and other additional benefits.

Travel

