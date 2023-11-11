Dongbaektong App In Danger of Disappearing

The Busan public delivery app ‘Dongbaektong’ is facing a suspension crisis.

The budget for Dongbaektong, estimated to be 1.4 billion won, has not yet been included in the budget for Busan City next year.

A Busan City official stated that from the perspective of small business owners, unlike private delivery apps, there are no fees and consumers can also receive a 10% cashback through online purchases.

The official expressed hope that the budget would be reflected in the city council’s deliberation.