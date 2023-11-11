Image: Busan City
Busan News

Dongbaektong App In Danger of Disappearing

By BeFM News

The Busan public delivery app ‘Dongbaektong’ is facing a suspension crisis.

The budget for Dongbaektong, estimated to be 1.4 billion won, has not yet been included in the budget for Busan City next year.

A Busan City official stated that from the perspective of small business owners, unlike private delivery apps, there are no fees and consumers can also receive a 10% cashback through online purchases.

The official expressed hope that the budget would be reflected in the city council’s deliberation.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Turn Toward Busan Memorial Ceremony Held Today at UN Memorial Cemetery

Busan Sets Next Year’s Budget at 15.7 Trillion Won

Suyeong Yacht Center Redevelopment Enters a New Stage

Amphibious Tour Bus Launch May Be Getting Near

Groundbreaking Ceremony for West Busan Administrative Complex Town Held

770,000 Attend Busan’s 18th Fireworks Festival

The Latest

Busan Destinations: 8 of the Best Night Activities in the City

Turn Toward Busan Memorial Ceremony Held Today at UN Memorial Cemetery

From the Archives: Five Fun Facts About Pepero Day

그랜드 슬램 토너먼트: 테니스 최고의 명문 대회 역사

Busan Sets Next Year’s Budget at 15.7 Trillion Won

Fall/Winter Clothes Sales Sluggish Amid Warm Weather in November

Busan
clear sky
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
45 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Sat
9 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 