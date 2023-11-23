Donghae Line Fares to Increase From December 2nd

Starting from the 2nd of December, the fare for the Donghae Line subway, which connects Busan and Ulsan, is set to undergo an increase.

Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL) announced that the basic fare for adults traveling on the Busan-Ulsan Donghae Line will be raised by 150 won, rising from the current 1,300 won to 1,450 won.

This fare adjustment coincides with the Busan Urban Railway fare increase implemented on the 6th of last month. Passengers who have previously purchased single-use tickets before the fare adjustment must return them and obtain new ones.

However, already-charged commuter passes remain valid within their designated periods.

The basic fare for teenagers and children, along with additional fares for distances exceeding 10 km, will remain unchanged.