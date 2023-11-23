Image: National Railway Authority
Busan NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Donghae Line Fares to Increase From December 2nd

By Haps Staff

Starting from the 2nd of December, the fare for the Donghae Line subway, which connects Busan and Ulsan, is set to undergo an increase.

Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL) announced that the basic fare for adults traveling on the Busan-Ulsan Donghae Line will be raised by 150 won, rising from the current 1,300 won to 1,450 won.

This fare adjustment coincides with the Busan Urban Railway fare increase implemented on the 6th of last month. Passengers who have previously purchased single-use tickets before the fare adjustment must return them and obtain new ones.

However, already-charged commuter passes remain valid within their designated periods.

The basic fare for teenagers and children, along with additional fares for distances exceeding 10 km, will remain unchanged.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Gyeongnam’s Eastern Region Start-up Base “G-Space@East” to Open December 18th

Busan Making Last Minute Push Ahead of Next Week’s World Expo Vote

Gimhae Sports Complex Resumes Construction

2023 Gyeongnam Comics and Webtoon Festival Takes Place This Saturday and Sunday

First Bed Bugs Case Found in Busan

Floating Marine Park to be Built in Geoje

The Latest

Watch Out for this Rental Car Scam at Busan Station

ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency

2023 Golf Show in Busan Held at BEXCO This Weekend

Gyeongnam’s Eastern Region Start-up Base “G-Space@East” to Open December 18th

‘Great Small Business Product Special Sale’ Running From Today at Shinsegae

부산시, ‘내가 Green 부산, 탄소중립과 함께하는 무료커피차’ 운영

Busan
clear sky
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
33 %
4.6kmh
0 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 