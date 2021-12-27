Donghae Line’s Busan to Ulsan Train Service Begins Today

The long-awaited train service connecting Busan to Ulsan from Bujeon Station to Taehwagang Station will begin today making commuting between the cities much easier.

KORAIL announced that the entire section of the Donghae Line connecting the two cities will begin today, five years after the Bujeon to Ilgwang section began running on December 30, 2016.

The Donghae Line runs on four connected train cars which will run 102 times on weekdays and 92 times on weekends.

The interval between trains is 15 minutes during rush hour and 25-30 minutes during normal operating hours.

The total trip from Bujeon Station to Taehwagang Station takes 76 minutes with a fare of 2,500 won.

Starting today, eight additional stops from Ilgwang will open — Jwacheon, Wolnae Station, Ulsan Seosaeng, Namchang, Mangyang, Deokha, Gaeunpo, and Taehwagang.

The entire line now consists of 23 stations.

A monthly commuter pass which is divided into six stages depending on the distance traveled can be purchased for a minimum of 56,100 won to 93,500 won.

Transit discounts can be applied to using public transportation in Busan but not in Ulsan.