Donghae Nambu Line From Busan to Ulsan to Operate More on Weekends and Holidays

Ulsan City announced that from today, the Donghae Nambu Line between Busan’s Bujeon Station and Ulsan’s Taehwagang Station will operate 6 more times a day on weekends and holidays.

The added runs are to accommodate for an increase in passengers expected with the opening of ‘Lotte World Adventure Busan’ in the Osiria Tourism Complex in Gijang-gun.

Since March 31, when Lotte World partially opened, the number of weekend and holiday metro train users increased by 65% at Osiria Station and 17% at Taehwagang Station.

 

