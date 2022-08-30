Donghae Nambu Line to be Extended to North Ulsan Station in 2025

The Donghae Nambu Line will be extended to North Ulsan Station in 2025.

Ulsan City announced that the Transport Ministry will announce on September 1st the finalized basic plan for the Taehwagang-North Ulsan Train Extension Project.

This project will build facilities to extend the operation of the interregional train along a 9.7 km section from Taehwagang Station to North Ulsan Station, where only the Mugunghwa Train is currently operating.

A total of 23.7 billion won will be invested, including 16.6 billion won from the central government.

The newly extended train will operate every 15 minutes during commuting hours and in 25 to 30-minute intervals during regular hours, operating 44 additional times in each direction per day.