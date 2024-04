The Donghaeng Festival, a nationwide promotion event for small and medium-sized businesses, opens in Haeundae-gu from May 1 to 3.

Organized by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, the event features sales booths, flea markets, and cultural performances to revitalize the local economy along Gunam-ro.

Visitors can enjoy discounted products, free cafe beverages, and live commerce broadcasts, with prizes and events scheduled throughout the festival.