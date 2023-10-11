Arts & Culture

Dongnae Eupseong History Festival Begins October 13

By Haps Staff

The Dongnae Eupseong History Festival will be held from October 13 to 15.

The district of Dongnae has announced that over 50 programs under different themes will be run at Eunseong Square, Oncheonchang, and the Dongnae Culture Center.

Events that will take place include a Dongrae Battle Recreation, Tug of War, a reproduction of Dongnae Market, Dongnae Pajeon Memorial Hall and 13 events including a traditional Korean orchestra, traditional string walk, fringe concerts, intangible cultural heritage traditional folk performances, traditional martial arts, taekwondo performances, and a fireworks show.

The Dongrae Eupseong Festival was selected as the grand prize winner in the 2017 Korea Content Award.

Event Information

Period: October 13-15

Venue: Dongnae Cultural Center, Plaza of Dongnae Eupseong and Oncheonjang

Website: festival.dongnae.go.kr/ (Currently Only in Korean

 

 

