Dongnae-gu Looks to Address “No Kid Zone” Restaurant Problem

BeFM News

So-called “no kid zone” restaurants and businesses that ban children from entering the establishment are once again becoming a social issue in the city as parents looking to dine with their kids are finding fewer places to frequent.

But Dongnae-gu has been drawing attention for selecting 9 restaurants to operate as the first so-called “welcome kid zones” in the nation.

Dongnae-gu looked at some 4,000 restaurants and chose 9 restaurants to operate as “welcome kid zones” starting from today.

The restaurants were chosen for cleanliness and convenience facilities such as children’s play facilities and utensils and chairs for children.

After two court cases ruled in favor of children who were burned in separate incidents, one at a barbeque restaurant and the other from burning water in 2014, some restaurants have taken the initiative to ban young children at their eateries.

Restaurateurs claim that accidents are happening because parents are not being responsible for their children running around and causing accidents, while parents of young children are claiming it’s a violation of their children’s human rights.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Act states it is illegal for restaurants to ban people based on age; the Food Sanitation Act has no such guidelines. The NHRC, however, allowed a restaurant to ban children for ‘justifiable reasons.’

BeFM News
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM.

