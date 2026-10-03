Dongnae Hot Springs Named Korea’s Fourth Official Hot Spring City

Busan’s historic Dongnae hot spring district has been designated as Korea’s fourth official “Hot Spring City,” recognizing its long history, high-temperature thermal waters and potential as an urban wellness tourism destination.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety officially designated the Dongnae Hot Spring District on October 1. It becomes the first new designation since Suanbo in Chungju, Onyang in Asan and Bugok in Changnyeong were selected in 2023.

The designation followed an on-site inspection and expert review of Dongnae’s hot spring resources, accessibility, tourism potential and long-term development plans.

Dongnae Hot Springs has a history stretching back approximately 1,400 years and is one of Busan’s best-known traditional hot spring areas. Its thermal water reaches temperatures of up to 70.3°C and contains silica.

Unlike many hot spring destinations located outside major urban centers, Dongnae is easily accessible within Busan. The area is connected to the city’s subway network and the Donghae Line, while existing hot spring facilities attract around 2 million visitors annually.

Its location also places visitors close to several of northern Busan’s major attractions, including Geumjeongsan National Park and Dongnae Eupseong, giving the district potential to combine wellness, nature, history and cultural tourism.

Busan plans to use the designation to expand Dongnae beyond its traditional focus on bathing and develop it as a broader wellness and tourism destination.

Plans include the construction of a hot spring healing center offering specialized aquatic wellness services and a new hot spring experience complex designed to make thermal-water activities more accessible to residents and visitors.

The city also plans to develop Dongnae Hot Spring-branded products and launch a Dongnae Hot Spring Festival as part of efforts to attract more visitors and support businesses in the surrounding area.

City officials said the designation provides an opportunity to highlight the value of Dongnae’s 1,400-year hot spring tradition while developing new wellness, leisure and tourism experiences around one of Busan’s oldest attractions.