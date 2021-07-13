Image: Busan Museum
Dongnae, The Root of Busan

Busan Museum is hosting its latest exhibition “Dongnae, The Root of Busan”.

Opening hours are from 9 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Sunday

Visitors and all working staff at the venue are required to wear face masks inside the venue.

Hand sanitizer is available at the venue.

The staff will measure visitors’ temperatures with a non-contact thermometer.

Online reservations are available here. (Only in Korean)

Period: July 9 – August 29, 2021

Venue: Busan Museum

Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website: museum.busan.go.kr/busan

 

 

