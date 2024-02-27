Image: YouTube
Arts & Culture

Dongrae March 1st Independence Movement Reenactment Event Celebrates 105th Anniversary

By Haps Staff

The Dongrae March 1st Independence Movement Reenactment Event will take place on March 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place at various locations, including the Busan March 1st Independence Movement Monument and Naeseong Elementary School Playground.

Highlights include pre-ceremony performances by the Dongrae Cultural Center Pungmul Troupe, a commemorative ceremony featuring national rites and speeches, and a reenactment march symbolizing independence.

The event will also feature street marches, exhibitions, and cultural performances like Nanta.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

