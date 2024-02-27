Dongrae March 1st Independence Movement Reenactment Event Celebrates 105th Anniversary

The Dongrae March 1st Independence Movement Reenactment Event will take place on March 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place at various locations, including the Busan March 1st Independence Movement Monument and Naeseong Elementary School Playground.

Highlights include pre-ceremony performances by the Dongrae Cultural Center Pungmul Troupe, a commemorative ceremony featuring national rites and speeches, and a reenactment march symbolizing independence.

The event will also feature street marches, exhibitions, and cultural performances like Nanta.