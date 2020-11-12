Image courtesy of Dongseo University
Dongseo University’s International College Announces its Graduate Programs in Visual Contents and Business Administration

Haps Staff

Dongseo University’s International College has announced its new graduate programs in Visual Contents and Business Administration.

The Department of Visual Contents offers MFA and Ph.D. degrees in animation, film, visual effects, and visual marketing & promotion and the program provides cutting-edge, hands-on education and training exclusively to aspiring artists.

The Department of Business Administration offers MA and Ph.D. degrees in marketing, management science, and finance & accounting, and entrepreneurship. The program offers the opportunity to gain real, hands-on experience by connecting with companies to deliver creative solutions to critical business challenges.

For more information, you can contact [email protected] or check out their website.

 

Travel

