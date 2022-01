The city of Ulsan has announced that it has accepted a proposal from Dongwon Development to build the tallest building in the city.

Set to be built in the Postal Innovation District, three officetel buildings will be built at 53, 54, and 66 floors.

The 66-floor officetel will become the highest building in the city.

Currently, the tallest building in Ulsan is the 54-floor Taehwagan Exodium in Okgyo-dong, Jung-gu.

Construction is slated to begin in 2023 with a completion date of 2028.