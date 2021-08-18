Don’t Miss AD STARS’ Free Online Festival on August 25-27

AD STARS has unveiled an inspiring lineup of leading-edge speakers for the AD STARS 2021 Online Festival, which runs from August 25 to 27 and is free to attend.

Featuring some of the world’s most renowned agencies and marketers, the program also features visionary innovators from Universal Everything, Neolix, Ispace Inc, DesignedByUs.org, and more.

“We are immensely proud of this year’s program, which is inspired by the theme ‘Shift’. To succeed, today’s marketers and creators will need to radically shift how they think and learn new skills along the way. To help you on this journey, we have invited a wide range of experts to present at AD STARS 2021,” explains Hwanjin Choi, Chair of AD STARS.

“You’ll learn about space marketing, the metaverse, the future of virtual humans and new marketing techniques. You will learn how to connect with post-COVID consumers, how to create digital experiences that are alive, empathetic and joyful, and how to help your clients do business in a more responsible, sustainable way. We hope you can join us.”

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Joanna Peña-Bickley, Head of Research & Design at Alexa Devices at Amazon / CEO & Design Fellow at DesignedByUs.org: “Creativity 2030 – AI Powered Culture of Creativity” (August 25th, 11:00 – 11:30am KST)

This session will explore the fundamental shift from services performed by humans to algorithms empowering individual creators and makers. “I share this not to scare you that the robots are coming for your jobs – I share this because we are at an inflection point where we the creators can work smarter and offer even more creativity to help our communities, companies and planet with the assistance of AI using Cognitive Experience Design.”

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Mastercard: “Quantum Marketing: Classical Rules No Longer Apply” (August 26, 11:00am – 11:25am KST)

In this ground-breaking presentation, CMO of Mastercard and author of Wall Street Journal Best-Seller ‘Quantum Marketing’, Raja Rajamannar will unveil new rules and thinking to drive marketing leadership, business growth, and customer satisfaction for the future. This unconventional session will share the secrets to enable your marketing to make the quantum leap.

CONVERSATIONS

Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity and Sangsoo Chong, Vice Chairman of the AD STARS Executive Committee will discuss “The Future of Award Shows”. (August 26, 11:25am – 12pm KST)

Laura Swinton, Editor-in-Chief at Little Black Book will talk to Badong Abesamis, Co-CCO at GIGL and Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder & CCO at Think Creative Africa to find out: “Is the Rise of Purposeful Branding Making Ads Less Funny?” (August 27, 11 – 11:30am KST)

TALKS & WEBINARS

Emma Chiu, Global Director, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence: “Into the Metaverse: Digital Trends Shaping the Future” (August 25, 11:30am – 12:00 KST)

This presentation will explore 10 digital trends that are redefining the virtual realm. From digital twins and virtual ownership to designing and collaborating within interconnected worlds, the metaverse is creating a digitally infused world that all brands, marketers and individuals must embrace to stay ahead and remain relevant.

Joel Gethin Lewis, Creative Director, Interactive Arts, Universal Everything: “Techno Optimism: Human Centred Experiences for Troubles Times” (August 25, 4:00 – 4:30pm KST)

Using emerging technology and drawing on universal themes of human interest, it’s possible to create digital experiences for all canvases which feel more alive, empathetic and joyful than ever. Learn how to harness new technology to create products and experiences which aren’t just effective – they reconnect, delight and inspire us too.

MeeYee Foong, Creative Director and Buboy Paguio, Technical Creative Director at AKQA: “From Imagination to Realization” (August 26, 1:30pm – 2pm KST)

Take a look behind the curtain as to how AKQA Shanghai has reinvented its production and creative processes. The creative duo will present a number of recent projects they’ve collaborated on, brought to life by leveraging new technologies and talent.

Pippa Seichrist, CEO, Miami AD School: “How Agency & School Partnerships are Essential” (August 26, 3pm – 3:30pm KST)

Miami AD School partners with agencies and brands all over the world to provide its students with a global perspective. In exchange, agencies get the first look at the most promising new talent. In this session, Seichrist will reveal what companies can do to make their juniors more creative, more dedicated, and more inspired to do the work.

Sosuke Koyama, Chief Transformation Officer and Rish Gopal, Social Media Director at Beacon Tokyo / Publicis Groupe Japan: “Truth in Advertising… In a Platform World” (August 26, 4pm – 4:30pm KST)

Platforms like Google, Facebook and Twitter have successfully democratized personalized communications at scale, but they have also unleashed a tidal wave of misinformation. Let’s come together and discuss what role advertising should play as the world begins to slide back into an age where we have to fight for concepts like truth and enlightenment, as opposed to take them for granted.

Tim Lindsay, Chairman, D&AD: “Advertising in Europe after the coronavirus pandemic” (August 26, 4:30pm – 5pm KST)

How should advertising change, post-pandemic? One instinct that most of us have is that it would be wrong to simply revert to our old way of living – particularly in the developed world – when and if we’re able to. The climate emergency makes that an imperative. How can advertising contribute to a more thoughtful, responsible, and sustainable way of helping our clients do business? What are our responsibilities?

Guan Hin Tay, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Singapore: “Imperfect Beauty: Brands Need Imperfect Human Stories That Are Authentic, Making Them Worthy of Consumer’s Attention and Trust”” (August 26, 5pm – 5:30pm KST)

Should stories always attempt to be perfect? Of course, stories without context or purpose are meaningless. But, on the other hand, stories mustn’t shy away from the ugly truth. What if some content is meant to be ugly for a reason?

Josy Paul, Chairman, BBDO India: “The Rising Power of Emotional Data” (August 27, 1:30 – 2pm)

This presentation is all about understanding the hidden power of emotional data: data that is rooted in human confessions, not just insights; data that goes to the ‘the ocean floor of ourselves’. When we uncover it, society responds and the brand prospers.

AD STARS’ three-day program will also feature:

Soowon Lee, CEO, TBWA\Korea : “50+, Watch SMART Seniors”, a session about marketing to Korea’s fast-growing over 50s

CEO, : “50+, Watch SMART Seniors”, a session about marketing to Korea’s fast-growing over 50s Laura Paz , Head of Digital Content, FCB Mexico : “The Road to Content Design into New Media (UX+CD)”

, Head of Digital Content, : “The Road to Content Design into New Media (UX+CD)” Zetu Damane, Chief Strategic Officer, Think Creative Africa : “Shift: How Has Covid Shifted Societal Values and Culture – An African Perspective”

Chief Strategic Officer, : “Shift: How Has Covid Shifted Societal Values and Culture – An African Perspective” Hyunchang Roh , Digital Campaign Director, Cheil Worldwide : “Good Old Days? Now on Digital”

, Digital Campaign Director, : “Good Old Days? Now on Digital” Taro Asazuma, HAKUTO-R Brand Manager, Ispace Inc. and Kae Masuhara, Senior Solution Director at Dentsu : “Space Marketing in the New Era of the Commercial Space Industry” – a session exploring Dentsu’s space marketing program, co-developed with Ispace Inc

HAKUTO-R Brand Manager, and Kae Masuhara, Senior Solution Director at : “Space Marketing in the New Era of the Commercial Space Industry” – a session exploring Dentsu’s space marketing program, co-developed with Ispace Inc Jinsoo Kim, Campaign Director, Sidus studio X : “Virtual Human: The Future and Technological Bias”

Campaign Director, : “Virtual Human: The Future and Technological Bias” Kristy Hu , Director of Solutions, Neolix : “Autonomous Driving Vehicle as Mobile Service Platforms in Commercialization”

, Director of Solutions, : “Autonomous Driving Vehicle as Mobile Service Platforms in Commercialization” Marc Wesseling , Co-Founder and CEO, UltraSuperNew : “Why Creativity is Our Most Precious Commodity in the Digital Age”

, Co-Founder and CEO, : “Why Creativity is Our Most Precious Commodity in the Digital Age” Julie Kang , CEO, Serviceplan Korea : “Transformative Power of Über Creativity”

, CEO, : “Transformative Power of Über Creativity” Victoria Sunmie Lhie , Senior Executive Director, KPR , and President, cohands : “Emerging Threats to Brands: Hatred and Labelling”

, Senior Executive Director, , and President, : “Emerging Threats to Brands: Hatred and Labelling” Younghyuk Ko , Managing Director, Treasure Data Korea : “Limitation and Opportunity of Digital AD from Customer Journey Perspective”

, Managing Director, : “Limitation and Opportunity of Digital AD from Customer Journey Perspective” Yukio Saegusa, CDO & CIO, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. : “Data is the New Oil: Oil & Gas Company Challenges to Data-Driven Business Transformation”

CDO & CIO, : “Data is the New Oil: Oil & Gas Company Challenges to Data-Driven Business Transformation” Dissara Udomdej, CEO, Yeil Advertising: “A Digital Mindset for Creative Work”

To watch AD STARS 2021 online, visit adstars.org from August 25-27. All sessions will be available to watch on-demand for 60 days until late October 2021.