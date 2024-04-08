Don’t Miss Out On Holi Hai This Saturday at Nami Island

India’s largest festival “Holi Hai,” is holding its 14th festival at Nami Island in Gangwon-do this Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holi Hai, also known as the Festival of Colors, celebrates the coming of spring, the joy of friendship, and equality for all. All nationalities and ethnicities are encouraged to participate.

Make sure to wear white because this party gets colorful. The colored powders used in Holi represent happiness, love, and the freedom to live vibrantly.

Take the opportunity to cover yourself and your friends in colorful powders and dance your heart out.

Enjoy Bollywood music and an afternoon of messy, free fun!

Event Information

You can register at www.holihai.org

Event Location: Nami Island, Gangwon-do

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.