Lifestyle

Don’t Miss Out On Holi Hai This Saturday at Nami Island

By Haps Staff

India’s largest festival “Holi Hai,” is holding its 14th festival at Nami Island in Gangwon-do this Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holi Hai, also known as the Festival of Colors, celebrates the coming of spring, the joy of friendship, and equality for all.  All nationalities and ethnicities are encouraged to participate.

Make sure to wear white because this party gets colorful. The colored powders used in Holi represent happiness, love, and the freedom to live vibrantly.

Take the opportunity to cover yourself and your friends in colorful powders and dance your heart out.

Enjoy Bollywood music and an afternoon of messy, free fun!

Event Information

You can register at www.holihai.org

Event Location: Nami Island, Gangwon-do

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Join the ECCK Busan Outdoor Activity: Hiking & Lunch on Mt. Geumjeong on April 27

Busan to Host ‘World of Coffee & World Barista Championship’

22 Events to Look Forward to This April in Busan

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For April

Here is Where You Can Buy Tickets for Events and Experiences in Seoul

Busan to Open 12 New “In and Out” Locations

The Latest

Advisory Put Out Nationwide for Mosquitoes Carrying Encephalitis

Saturday’s “Kakao Games: Game OST Festival” Postponed

Yangsan City’s Sports Infrastructure Expansion Announced

Eat Like a Local: Delicious and Affordable BBQ at Woodonok in Seomyeon

2024 Busan One Asia Festival Unveils Full Lineup for Its ‘Big Concert’

Korea in Photos: Digging for Spring in the Namhae Mud Flats

Busan
clear sky
14.3 ° C
14.3 °
14.3 °
52 %
9.7kmh
1 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 