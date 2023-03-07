Arts & CultureUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Don’t Miss Out On Holi Hai This March 26th in Miryang

Haps Staff

India’s largest festival “Holi Hai,” is holding its 13th festival at Miryang Gang Riverside, Opposite Yeongnamnu Pavilion, Miryang City on March 26th.

Holi Hai, also known as the Festival of Colors, celebrates the coming of spring, the joy of friendship, and equality for all.  All nationalities and ethnicities are encouraged to participate.

Make sure to wear white because this party gets colorful. The colored powders used in Holi represent happiness, love, and the freedom to live vibrantly.

Take the opportunity to cover yourself and your friends in colorful powders and dance your heart out.

Enjoy Bollywood music and an afternoon of messy, free fun!

Event Information

You can register at www.holihai.org

Event Location: Miryang Gang Riverside, Opposite Yeongnamnu Pavilion, Miryang City

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Image: Holi Hai
