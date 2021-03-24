Don’t Miss Out On Holi Hai This Sunday

India’s largest festival “Holi Hai,” is holding its 11th festival online this Sunday afternoon.

Holi Hai, also known as the Festival of Colors, celebrates the coming of spring, the joy of friendship, and equality for all. All nationalities and ethnicities are encouraged to participate.

The colored powders used in Holi represent happiness, love, and the freedom to live vibrantly.

To participate:

1. Register yourself on the Holi Hai! webpage at www.holihai.org

2. Participate in thier Photo and video contests to win attractive prizes (soon to be announced), send your holi photo & video at [email protected] after the event.

3. Join in a zoom call for sharing your expression of colorful Holi on 28th March 2021

All Holi kits and prizes distributed are sponsored by Indians in Korea Association and Miryang city.

Event Information

You can register at www.holihai.org

Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.